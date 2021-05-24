newsbreak-logo
Volcanic Eruption In Congo Leaves 15 Dead, 500 Homes Destroyed

BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thousands of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been left to pick up the pieces after a firey, volcanic explosion devastated the lakeside city of Goma. A sudden eruption at Mount Nyiragongo has left at least 15 people dead, 170 children missing and destroyed at least 500 homes. Adding to the destruction, several health centers and a school were destroyed in the catastrophic event. Not to mention, key electrical lines and water sources have been destroyed.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

