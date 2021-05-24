newsbreak-logo
Former Trump ambassador sues Pompeo, U.S. government for legal fees

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Gordon Sondland, the former U.S. ambassador who testified against President Donald Trump during his first impeachment, sued former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the federal government on Monday seeking $1.8 million in legal fees. Sondland, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, accused Pompeo...

Presidential ElectionMSNBC

The Trump obstruction memo case shows Biden's DOJ is still protecting Trump

In March 2019, on the weekend when Attorney General William Barr and senior advisers in the Justice Department were planning how to release information about special counsel Robert Mueller's report, a memo was written that served, in effect, as political cover for Barr's efforts to undermine aspects of the report to Congress, in the media and, ultimately, with the public.
Portland, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Portland hotelier Sondland sues to recover impeachment legal fees

Portland hotelier Gordon Sondland, an ambassador who provided key and colorful testimony in President Trump’s first impeachment hearings, is suing former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to recover legal fees. The Washington Post reported Monday that Sondland filed a $1.8 million federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Impeachment witness Sondland sues Pompeo, State Department

Gordon Sondland, an ambassador in the Trump administration who testified against former President Trump during the first House impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Monday against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the State Department, saying that his $1.8 million in legal fees were not paid as promised. Mr. Sondland,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Sondland Hits Pompeo With $1.8M Lawsuit Over Unpaid Impeachment Legal Fees

Gordon Sondland, the former U.S. ambassador to the European Union who was fired by Donald Trump after his explosive impeachment inquiry testimony against the then-president, is reportedly suing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for $1.8 million in unpaid legal costs from that probe. The Washington Post reports the lawsuit claims that Pompeo promised Sondland that the State Department would pick up his fees ahead his November 2019 testimony—but then reneged on that offer after Sondland testified that there was a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine and declared: “We followed the president’s orders.” The suit states that Sondland was told to resign after the testimony, but refused. “After that, everything changed. Ambassador Sondland did not receive his attorneys’ fees, notwithstanding the promises from the State Department that the attorneys’ fees would be paid,” the suit claims. The State Department ultimately paid Sondland $86,040 for his legal fees, according to the Post, but the ex-ambassador is now demanding “full reimbursement,” either from the U.S. government, or from Pompeo’s personal wealth.
Congress & Courts1470 WMBD

Republicans in U.S. Senate block probe of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday derailed a bipartisan inquiry into the deadly assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, despite a torrent of criticism they were playing down the violence. Democrats and some moderate Republicans had called for a commission to probe the...
POTUSCNBC

Trump and Giuliani ask judge to drop Capitol riot conspiracy case

Former President Donald Trump and his onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to incite the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol. Lawyers for Trump and Giuliani on Thursday argued that their clients' incendiary remarks at a pre-riot...
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

'The American people deserve to know': US Senate passes bill forcing Biden administration to declassify intelligence on origins of the coronavirus

The United States Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence about the origins of the coronavirus. The bill, put forward by Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, passed by unanimous consent - meaning that none of...