ESPNU To Broadcast Three-Game Series Between USA Women's National Team & Hungary Starting Tomorrow

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons has been named as the next head coach of the Dutch women’s soccer team. He will succeed Sarina Wiegman after the Tokyo Olympics. The 34-year-old Parsons currently coaches the Portland Thorns in the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League. He will take over after Wiegman leaves to coach the England women’s team. His contract is through next year's European Championship in England and the qualification campaign for the 2023 World Cup. Wiegman led the Dutch to victory at home in Euro 2017 and to the final of the 2019 World Cup.