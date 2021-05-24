newsbreak-logo
Irvine, CA

ESPNU To Broadcast Three-Game Series Between USA Women's National Team & Hungary Starting Tomorrow

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrvine, CA – May 24, 2021 – The best in women's water polo is coming to the worldwide leader in sports! Reigning Olympic champions, the USA Water Polo Women's National Team, welcomes Hungary for a three-game series LIVE on ESPNU and streaming on the ESPN app starting tomorrow. Winners of the last two Olympic crowns (2012, 2016) and last three FINA World Championships (2015, 2017, 2019), top-ranked Team USA hosts fourth-ranked Hungary across three matches in Southern California.

