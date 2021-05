On Friday the Walton Raiders and Alpharetta Raiders got together for their spring game match up as teams prepare to head into summer workouts in just a few weeks. As exciting as it is two see teams padded up for full contact action, the outcome of the game for the most part is the least important factor as coaches really want to see where their team stands and to get an idea of areas they’ll need to work on over the summer to prepare for the new season in August.