Inspired Problem Solving

syracuse.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitecture student draws on new experiences and opportunities in Italy to design solutions for real-world challenges. Lately, while architecture student Jenna Merry ’23 takes in the beauty of Florence’s soaring churches and cobbled squares, her thoughts sometimes drift to nuclear fission and waste disposal. After she and her studio partner learned that nuclear waste is a pressing concern in Italy, they decided to design a disposal facility as their project for the semester. These designs may be submitted for review by a delegation of scientists and policy makers who are currently working on this problem, thanks to their professor's connections with experts in the field. “It’s inspiring to be working on something that’s so relevant, and amazing to think we may have an opportunity to be part of the conversation,” she says.

www.syracuse.edu
