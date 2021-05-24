newsbreak-logo
Assessing Challenges for The Return to In-Person Meetings

By Donna M. Airoldi
businesstravelnews.com
 4 days ago

BTN is following a single group of meeting practitioners throughout 2021 to assess corporate meetings' progress as companies return to face-to-face events. Kicking off a three-part series are Zurich-based Nadja Haag, global meetings and events manager for Takeda Pharmaceuticals; ZS Associates meetings and travel manager Suzanne Boyan; Anthem director of travel and events Cindy Heston; and industry consultant Betsy Bondurant. They spoke with BTN senior editor Donna M. Airoldi in late April about the issues facing meeting and event departments. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

