Assessing Challenges for The Return to In-Person Meetings

For producers of lime, limestone, and clay products, automation is key to continuous production. A range of instruments are used to help safely produce different products and provide accurate inventory measurements at each stage of the process, from when materials enter the facility, through to dispatch of final products. At most plants, various production techniques are used, with products crushed, ground into powders and heated in a kiln to create hydrated lime. Due to the processes involved and nature of the products, conditions in the plant are harsh. This creates a challenging environment for automation technology.