Texas A&M receiver Camron Buckley becomes Indiana Hoosiers' eighth incoming transfer this offseason

Indiana started the week by announcing another addition to its offense, this time bringing in a skill player with SEC experience. Former Texas A&M receiver Camron Buckley is transferring to IU, giving the Hoosiers further depth in their passing attack. Buckley, who missed the 2020 season while recovering from an ACL injury, hauled in 62 receptions and scored four touchdowns across 39 career games for the Aggies from 2017 through 2019. He has experience lining up both outside and in the slot, though the bulk of his playing time has come in the latter role. According to Pro Football Focus, Buckley saw 82.5% of his total snaps in the slot during his three seasons in College Station.