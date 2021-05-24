Why Inflation Matters
Americans under 40 live with no memory of high or unpredictable inflation. Thus, the generational divide over the new, rising risk of inflation, with younger Americans more complacent, is no surprise. I don’t remember the high-inflation days, but I still fear the prospect of their return—in part because I study economic history and because most of my research focuses on financing retirement, but mostly because whenever we count out a risk, it seems to come roaring back.www.city-journal.org