Why Inflation Matters

On March 23rd Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Sunday night on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that “there is an infinite amount of cash in the Federal Reserve. We will do whatever we need to do to make sure there’s enough cash in the banking system.” Approximately 12 hours later, the Fed aggressively started a policy of “quantitative easing” or in colloquial terms printing money. The goal of the Federal Reserve action was to clarify they will print as much money as necessary to bail out the economy and inflate asset prices. In the past year, the Federal Reserve has increased the money supply by over 25%.