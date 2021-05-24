Franz Inc. and Smartlogic Team Up to Help Enterprises Quickly Deploy Highly Scalable, Distributed Semantic Knowledge Graphs

In recent years, knowledge graph completion methods have been extensively studied, in which graph embedding approaches learn low dimensional representations of entities and relations to predict missing facts. Those models usually view the relation vector as a translation (TransE) or rotation (rotatE and QuatE) between entity pairs, enjoying the advantage of simplicity and efficiency. However, QuatE has two main problems: 1) The model to capture the ability of representation and feature interaction between entities and relations are relatively weak because it only relies on the rigorous calculation of three embedding vectors; 2) Although the model can handle various relation patterns including symmetry, anti-symmetry, inversion and composition, but mapping properties of relations are not to be considered, such as one-to-many, many-to-one, and many-to-many. In this paper, we propose a novel model, QuatDE, with a dynamic mapping strategy to explicitly capture a variety of relational patterns, enhancing the feature interaction capability between elements of the triplet. Our model relies on three extra vectors donated as subject transfer vector, object transfer vector and relation transfer vector. The mapping strategy dynamically selects the transition vectors associated with each triplet, used to adjust the point position of the entity embedding vectors in the quaternion space via Hamilton product. Experiment results show QuatDE achieves state-of-the-art performance on three well-established knowledge graph completion benchmarks. In particular, the MR evaluation has relatively increased by 26% on WN18 and 15% on WN18RR, which proves the generalization of QuatDE.