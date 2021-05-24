newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Franz Inc. and Smartlogic Team Up to Help Enterprises Quickly Deploy Highly Scalable, Distributed Semantic Knowledge Graphs

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Knowledge Graph Solutions, and Smartlogic, the leader in Semantic AI technology, announced a collaboration aimed to help large enterprises accelerate the timeframe to deploy highly-scalable, distributed Semantic Knowledge Graph solutions. The Franz Inc. and Smartlogic combination provides organizations with end-to-end technology along with the expertise to quickly create enterprise-scale Semantic Knowledge Graphs, which serve as the underpinning for Artificial Intelligence applications.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalable#Analytics Solutions#Enterprise Data#Enterprise Solutions#Information Technologies#Knowledge Graph Solutions#The Franz Inc#Founder Of Smartlogic#Open Linked Data#Franz Inc#Gartner#Allegrograph#Semantic Graph#Semantic Technologies#Semantic Knowledge Graphs#Graph Database Technology#Semantic Ai Technology#Smartlogic Combination#Enterprises Today#End To End Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologypv-magazine.com

Containerized, retractable PV system for quick deployment

Switzerland-based start-up PWRstation has developed a container-based retractable PV system solution that is claimed to allow a large number of solar panels to be deployed very quickly by a single person. The solution is based on the company's Exorac Tryptic racking technology which can include two racks able to host...
Jobselearningindustry.com

Next-Level CX: Product Knowledge Training Strategies For Customer Service Teams

By signing in with LinkedIn, you're agreeing to create an account at elearningindustry.com and accept our terms of use and privacy policy. Reasons To Launch A Product Training Program In Your Organization. Let's look at the top product training program perks that every business should consider. Steps To Implement Product...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How graph technology is helping enterprises to harness the complex skill sets of employees

This is a guest blogpost by Amy Holder from Neo4j. She examines recent interest in graph databases as the basis for the next wave of human capital management technology. For global HR influencer Josh Bersin, graph databases are the potential basis of a new wave of human-centric HR. What’s the rationale for this prediction—and what does it mean for the Chief Information Officer?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Leonardo, Microsoft team up to help digitalize Italy's public systems

Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and U.S. tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructures, the two companies said in a statement. The project will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions,...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Integrating Semantics and Neighborhood Information with Graph-Driven Generative Models for Document Retrieval

With the need of fast retrieval speed and small memory footprint, document hashing has been playing a crucial role in large-scale information retrieval. To generate high-quality hashing code, both semantics and neighborhood information are crucial. However, most existing methods leverage only one of them or simply combine them via some intuitive criteria, lacking a theoretical principle to guide the integration process. In this paper, we encode the neighborhood information with a graph-induced Gaussian distribution, and propose to integrate the two types of information with a graph-driven generative model. To deal with the complicated correlations among documents, we further propose a tree-structured approximation method for learning. Under the approximation, we prove that the training objective can be decomposed into terms involving only singleton or pairwise documents, enabling the model to be trained as efficiently as uncorrelated ones. Extensive experimental results on three benchmark datasets show that our method achieves superior performance over state-of-the-art methods, demonstrating the effectiveness of the proposed model for simultaneously preserving semantic and neighborhood information.\
Softwaremediapost.com

Tool Helps Firms Deploy Email Signatures Via Outlook, Company Says

A new tool that allows users deploy email signatures to Outlook is being offered by UK-based Exclaimer Group. Developed with Microsoft’s product teams, Exclaimer Cloud Outlook Add-In delivers email signatures to Outlook on the web, and will soon be available for Outlook desktop. The company’s existing tools enable users to...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Polygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%

Ethereum-scalability blockchain Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) launched a new solution to allow developers to launch blockchains connected to Ethereum quickly. What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Polygon’s new software development kit allows developers to quickly deploy blockchains compatible with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and its smart contract standards that can be personalized thanks to their modular design.
Softwaresecurityinformed.com

1Kosmos Unveils Passwordless Identity Package (PIP) To Offer Enterprises A Scalable And Frictionless Authentication Solution

1Kosmos, the only standards-certified platform that uses advanced biometrics and a private blockchain to create an indisputable, reusable digital identity for strong and continuous authentication, has announced the availability of its Passwordless Identity Package (PIP). The 1Kosmos PIP provides enterprises a risk-free and scalable passwordless authentication solution. Research has shown...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Dorylus: Affordable, Scalable, and Accurate GNN Training over Billion-Edge Graphs

John Thorpe, Yifan Qiao, Jonathan Eyolfson, Shen Teng, Guanzhou Hu, Zhihao Jia, Jinliang Wei, Keval Vora, Ravi Netravali, Miryung Kim, Guoqing Harry Xu. A graph neural network (GNN) enables deep learning on structured graph data. There are two major GNN training obstacles: 1) it relies on high-end servers with many GPUs which are expensive to purchase and maintain, and 2) limited memory on GPUs cannot scale to today's billion-edge graphs. This paper presents Dorylus: a distributed system for training GNNs. Uniquely, Dorylus can take advantage of serverless computing to increase scalability at a low cost.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to quickly deploy the OpenProject platform as a Docker container

Jack Wallen shows you how to effortlessly deploy the powerful project management platform, OpenProject, as a Docker container. OpenProject is an outstanding platform for project management. With OpenProject you can manage meetings, control project budgets, run reports on your projects, communicate with a project team, schedule your projects from the top-down, create forms for a project, work with agile boards, customize the theme and workflow and manage nearly every aspect of your project via a beautiful web-based interface.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A scalable distributed dynamical systems approach to compute the strongly connected components and diameter of networks

Finding strongly connected components (SCCs) and the diameter of a directed network play a key role in a variety of discrete optimization problems, and subsequently, machine learning and control theory problems. On the one hand, SCCs are used in solving the 2-satisfiability problem, which has applications in clustering, scheduling, and visualization. On the other hand, the diameter has applications in network learning and discovery problems enabling efficient internet routing and searches, as well as identifying faults in the power grid.
ComputersHPCwire

SDSC, CERN Team Up to Help Researchers Manage Public Cloud Computing

Ma 19, 2021 — The San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC), a leader in advanced computation and data analytics, is teaming up with CERN, a European laboratory for particle physics famously associated with the discovery of the Higgs boson. The new international partnership leverages SDSC’s alliance with Strategic Blue, a UK-based Fintech company that helps organizations optimize procurement of cloud services.
Softwarearxiv.org

5G Deployment Strategies for High Positioning Accuracy in Indoor Environments

Indoor positioning is currently recognized as one of the important features in emergency, commercial and industrial applications. The 5G network enhances mobility, flexibility, reliability, and security to new higher levels which greatly benefit the IoT and industrial applications. Industrial IoT (IIoT) use-cases are characterized by ambitious system requirements for positioning accuracy in many verticals. For example, on the factory floor, it is important to locate assets and moving objects such as forklifts. The deployment design for different IIoT environments has a significant impact on the positioning per-performance in terms of both accuracy and availability of the service. Indoor factory (InF) and indoor open office (IOO) are two available and standardized Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) scenarios for evaluation of indoor channel models and positioning performance in IIoT use cases. This paper aims to evaluate the positioning performance in terms of accuracy and availability while considering different deployment strategies. Our simulation-based evaluation shows that deployment plays a vital role when it comes to achieving high accuracy positioning performance. It is for example favorable to deploy the 5G Transmission and Reception Points (TRPs) on the walls of the factory halls than deploying them attached to the ceiling.
Computersarxiv.org

QuatDE: Dynamic Quaternion Embedding for Knowledge Graph Completion

In recent years, knowledge graph completion methods have been extensively studied, in which graph embedding approaches learn low dimensional representations of entities and relations to predict missing facts. Those models usually view the relation vector as a translation (TransE) or rotation (rotatE and QuatE) between entity pairs, enjoying the advantage of simplicity and efficiency. However, QuatE has two main problems: 1) The model to capture the ability of representation and feature interaction between entities and relations are relatively weak because it only relies on the rigorous calculation of three embedding vectors; 2) Although the model can handle various relation patterns including symmetry, anti-symmetry, inversion and composition, but mapping properties of relations are not to be considered, such as one-to-many, many-to-one, and many-to-many. In this paper, we propose a novel model, QuatDE, with a dynamic mapping strategy to explicitly capture a variety of relational patterns, enhancing the feature interaction capability between elements of the triplet. Our model relies on three extra vectors donated as subject transfer vector, object transfer vector and relation transfer vector. The mapping strategy dynamically selects the transition vectors associated with each triplet, used to adjust the point position of the entity embedding vectors in the quaternion space via Hamilton product. Experiment results show QuatDE achieves state-of-the-art performance on three well-established knowledge graph completion benchmarks. In particular, the MR evaluation has relatively increased by 26% on WN18 and 15% on WN18RR, which proves the generalization of QuatDE.
TechnologySFGate

transcosmos successfully deploys its SaaS "DEC CMS" to LINE' enterprise service websites

TOKYO (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that the company has successfully implemented "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS, to "LINE for Business" (https://www.linebiz.com/jp-en/other/) and "LINE Marketplace" (no translation available: https://line-marketplace.com/jp/), both enterprise service websites operated by LINE Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Takeshi Idezawa).
ComputersLight Reading

Podcast: Distributed cloud brings edge to enterprises

IBM's Bill Lambertson and Lumen Technologies' Dave Shacochis join the podcast to discuss the distributed cloud and how it supports delivery of edge computing resources to enterprises. "The distributed cloud allows you to bring down a whole set of public cloud capabilities and SRE [site reliability engineering] support on-premise or...
Softwarearxiv.org

Machine learning on knowledge graphs for context-aware security monitoring

Machine learning techniques are gaining attention in the context of intrusion detection due to the increasing amounts of data generated by monitoring tools, as well as the sophistication displayed by attackers in hiding their activity. However, existing methods often exhibit important limitations in terms of the quantity and relevance of the generated alerts. Recently, knowledge graphs are finding application in the cybersecurity domain, showing the potential to alleviate some of these drawbacks thanks to their ability to seamlessly integrate data from multiple domains using human-understandable vocabularies. We discuss the application of machine learning on knowledge graphs for intrusion detection and experimentally evaluate a link-prediction method for scoring anomalous activity in industrial systems. After initial unsupervised training, the proposed method is shown to produce intuitively well-calibrated and interpretable alerts in a diverse range of scenarios, hinting at the potential benefits of relational machine learning on knowledge graphs for intrusion detection purposes.
Computersaithority.com

VMware Enables Greater Security and Business Resilience for the Modern, Distributed Enterprise

At RSA Conference 2021, VMware will showcase how the company helps eliminate the complexity existing approaches with more interconnected security. New threat landscape report details how attackers are successfully evading perimeter defenses. At RSA Conference 2021, VMware security experts will highlight opportunities for continued evolution in cybersecurity strategies and prescriptive...
Computersarxiv.org

Explicit Semantic Cross Feature Learning via Pre-trained Graph Neural Networks for CTR Prediction

Cross features play an important role in click-through rate (CTR) prediction. Most of the existing methods adopt a DNN-based model to capture the cross features in an implicit manner. These implicit methods may lead to a sub-optimized performance due to the limitation in explicit semantic modeling. Although traditional statistical explicit semantic cross features can address the problem in these implicit methods, it still suffers from some challenges, including lack of generalization and expensive memory cost. Few works focus on tackling these challenges. In this paper, we take the first step in learning the explicit semantic cross features and propose Pre-trained Cross Feature learning Graph Neural Networks (PCF-GNN), a GNN based pre-trained model aiming at generating cross features in an explicit fashion. Extensive experiments are conducted on both public and industrial datasets, where PCF-GNN shows competence in both performance and memory-efficiency in various tasks.