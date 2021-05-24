FDA seizes kratom supplements
Federal authorities recently seized dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients containing kratom over continuing concerns that the products pose risks to public health. The seized products are worth roughly $1.3 million and the subject of a lawsuit filed in Florida by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), according to an FDA news release. U.S. marshals at FDA's request seized more than 207,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom, including more than 34,000 kilograms of bulk kratom, FDA announced.www.naturalproductsinsider.com