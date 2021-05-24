newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

FDA seizes kratom supplements

By Josh Long
naturalproductsinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal authorities recently seized dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients containing kratom over continuing concerns that the products pose risks to public health. The seized products are worth roughly $1.3 million and the subject of a lawsuit filed in Florida by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), according to an FDA news release. U.S. marshals at FDA's request seized more than 207,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom, including more than 34,000 kilograms of bulk kratom, FDA announced.

www.naturalproductsinsider.com
View All 28 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Dea#Dietary Supplements#Dea#Nih#Doj#Twitter#Hhs#Hhs Ash#The U S District Court#Atofil Llc#Boosted Kratom#Ndi#Biden Administration#Kratom Supplements#Bulk Kratom#Fda Field Staff#Bulk Dietary Ingredients#Constipation#Health Findings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Seeks $6.5 Billion to Further Investments in Critical Public Health Infrastructure, Core Food Safety and Medical Product Safety Programs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requesting a total budget of $6.5 billion as part of the President’s fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget – a nearly 8% ($477 million) increase over the agency’s FY 2021 funding level for investments in critical public health infrastructure, core food safety and medical product safety programs and other vital public health programs. The request includes $3.6 billion in budget authority – including $343 million in increases – and $2.9 billion in user fees – an increase of $155 million.
Fort Myers, FLNews-Medical.net

U.S. Marshals seized more than 207,000 units of adulterated dietary supplements containing kratom

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today that U.S. Marshals, at the agency's request, seized more than 207,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom, including over 34,000 kilograms of bulk kratom. The dietary supplements are manufactured by Atofil, LLC, which is located in Fort Myers, Florida, and is a subsidiary of Premier Manufacturing Products. The dietary supplements are marketed under the brand names Boosted Kratom, The Devil's Kratom, Terra Kratom, Sembuh, Bio Botanical, and El Diablo. The seized products are worth approximately $1.3 million.
Congress & Courtsnaturalproductsinsider.com

Senators introduce CBD bill for food, dietary supplements

A bill introduced Wednesday in the U.S. Senate would legalize CBD and other hemp-derived ingredients in dietary supplements and conventional food and beverages. The Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act is critical “to protecting consumer safety and treating hemp producers fairly,” according to a news release from the three senators who introduced the bill: Democrats Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Ex-FDA head Scott Gottlieb on proposed menthol ban

The idea of banning menthols was first floated in 2017 by former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. But around 85% of Black smokers prefer menthols, largely due to racially targeted marketing, and this has led to concerns about how enforcement could disproportionately impact Black Americans. Axios Re:Cap digs into the history...
PharmaceuticalsBattalion Texas AM

What Conditions Does CBD Help With?

The Cannabidiol Cure: CBD Products Offer Incredible Health Benefits. With its wide variety of proven health benefits, limited side effects, and no chance of addiction, it’s simply unfortunate that CBD has been given such a bad rap. Although cannabidiol (CBD for short) is derived from the same cannabis plant as marijuana, it has none of the psychoactive properties of its cannabis cousin. Instead, CBD contains chemical compounds that even the most respected bodies of physicians — including Harvard Medical School and the World Health Organization — have touted for natural, near-miraculous relief from many afflictions.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

FDA Moves to Ban This Type of Cigarettes ASAP

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths per year, including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure. In other words, about one in five deaths are related to the bad habit and 1,300 people diet per day from it. On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made a big move toward significantly reducing disease and death from combusted tobacco products, by declaring they are making the move to ban two popular types of smoking products. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Had COVID and Not Known It.
Women's HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Watch Out for False Promises on Some Dietary Supplements

You may know someone who has been unable to get pregnant due to infertility issues. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 12 percent of women aged 15 to 44 in the United States have difficulty becoming pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term. "Fertility” Products Prey...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Real Reason Biden Is Still Wearing a Mask Inside, COVID Official Says

President Joe Biden received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine near his home in Delaware on Jan. 11—so it's clear the president has surpassed the two-week waiting period to build up immunity to the novel coronavirus. Despite that, Biden is still wearing masks indoors—and some have questioned why. On May 9, Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 Response Coordinator, addressed the president's reasoning during on CNN's State of the Union. Keep reading to find out what he had to say about Biden's decision to continue wearing masks indoors.
HealthGenomeWeb

FDA Approves Bile Duct Cancer Drug from Helsinn, BridgeBio Pharma With Foundation Medicine CDx

NEW YORK – The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted accelerated approval to BridgeBio Pharma and Helsinn Group's infigratinib (Truseltiq) for use in FGFR2 fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma patients who have received prior treatment. The agency simultaneously approved Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne CDx to identify advanced cholangiocarcinoma...
HealthPhramalive.com

FDA Panel Gives Approval Nod to Diabetes Drug

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. plunged more than 15% in premarket trading after a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee narrowly supported the company’s diabetes prevention drug, teplizumab. On Thursday, the FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee (EMDAC) voted 10-7 in favor of teplizumab to delay clinical type...
Healthbuzzfeednews.com

Fentanyl Is Spreading Nationwide And Will Lead To A “Fourth Wave” Of Overdose Deaths

The US overdose crisis has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, and public health experts are calling for more drastic measures to get it under control. More than 91,000 people died of drug overdoses nationwide in 2020, according to initial CDC data, a 30% increase in one year. But it’s unclear how far the Biden administration is willing to go to address the crisis, which experts say could take unprecedented and divisive interventions like safe injection sites for people who use drugs.
Florida Statesouthdadenewsleader.com

8 million fully vaccinated in Florida

The number of people in Florida fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has topped 8 million. The state Department of Health issued a report Tuesday showing that 8,038,941 people have finished receiving the required two doses of vaccines produced by drug companies Pfizer or Moderna or the one-dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.
Public HealthPhramalive.com

U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval for GSK-Vir Covid-19 antibody drug

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorization to the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older. The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why FDA Approval for Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Would Be a Slam Dunk For the Long Run

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have filed for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their COVID-19 vaccine that has already been given to millions of Americans after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 17, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights discuss why this FDA approval could basically be a slam dunk.