Defender Safety Partners with Premier Guard USA to Expand PPE Manufacturing in the U.S.

The demand for sustainable packaging, shift toward at-home refill systems, and convenience of omnichannel delivery has driven further growth in the bag-in-box flexible packaging industry over the past years. Liquibox is responding to this call by expanding production capabilities and growing its global workforce. It has invested more than $25 million in the past 12 months to establish multiple centers of excellence to cater to the market growth, which puts them in the position to offer career opportunities and benefit the local communities.