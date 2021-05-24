newsbreak-logo
Defender Safety Partners with Premier Guard USA to Expand PPE Manufacturing in the U.S.

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefender Safety, a trusted construction and healthcare safety products producer, announced a partnership with Premier Guard USA, one of the world’s leading producers of PPE in the U.S., to support a supply chain of over 100 hospitals nationwide in sourcing PPE for their procedure and surgical masks. With significant quantities of PPE imported from overseas and hospitals continuing to experience supply shortages, the partnership will help health systems satisfy a pressing need for medical-grade PPE that is made in the U.S.

