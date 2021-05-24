newsbreak-logo
Healthstore Closes Series A Financing and Moves Quickly to Commercial Launch for Enhance Club and Bolstering Leadership Team

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEHealthcare company Healthstore Holdings Inc. announced that it has raised US $4 Million in its series A round funding. The capital will be used to commercialise and monetise the key online assets within its portfolio of digital direct-to-consumer marketing. They will also be building out the team across North America, investing in pharmacy infrastructure, and entering key market segments like chronic care.

aithority.com
