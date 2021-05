Natural language processing is the subset of AI that powers voice bots and text-based analytics. Here's how it's evolving in the enterprise. Natural language processing, or NLP, is a subset of artificial intelligence (AI) that operates on text-, voice-, and video-based data. The NLP we typically encounter is in the form of an automated phone or chat attendant that attempts to answer all of our questions and then routes us to the right person, for instance, when we call a home improvement store. Or it is in the form of a "knowing" voice, such as Siri on an iPhone, that can tell us what the capital of Madagascar is, or where we can find the nearest Starbucks.