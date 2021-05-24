Tappit Aligns with Learfield IMG College to Debut Its Contactless Solutions and Insights Platform within Intercollegiate Athletics

Market-leading solutions provider outlines what drives improved outcomes for legal bill review. May 27, 2021, Houston- The artificial intelligence (AI) that powers legal bill review is rapidly changing how corporate legal departments (CLDs) leverage technology to reach robust compliance and cost-savings expectations. To help them achieve their business goals, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions has outlined how CLDs can identify and differentiate recent AI advancements in its latest electronic book (eBook), "Not all AI is the Same - Understanding What Drives AI Leadership in Legal Bill Review."