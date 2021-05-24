newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Tappit Aligns with Learfield IMG College to Debut Its Contactless Solutions and Insights Platform within Intercollegiate Athletics

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTappit, the global cashless and data experts, announced a multi-year strategic relationship with Learfield IMG College, a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. This marks Tappit’s first foray into the college landscape, providing an avenue for Tappit’s white-label cashless, touchless mobile solutions to benefit fans returning to live gameday experiences this fall.

