Tappit Aligns with Learfield IMG College to Debut Its Contactless Solutions and Insights Platform within Intercollegiate Athletics
Tappit, the global cashless and data experts, announced a multi-year strategic relationship with Learfield IMG College, a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. This marks Tappit’s first foray into the college landscape, providing an avenue for Tappit’s white-label cashless, touchless mobile solutions to benefit fans returning to live gameday experiences this fall.aithority.com