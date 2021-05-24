Sandvine Launches Industry’s First Service Innovation and Intelligence Portfolio for 5G, Cloud and Edge Networks
Sandvine, a market leader in cloud-based service innovation and intelligence solutions, announced the availability of the industry’s first 5G Service Innovation and Intelligence portfolio. The portfolio is designed to help service and cloud providers capture the 5G smart ecosystem opportunity and deliver exceptional digital experiences. It includes a cloud native 5G Service Intelligence Engine (NWDAF), unique pre-packaged use cases, and highly enriched real-time data and insights that provide value throughout the technology lifecycle. These capabilities help customers see, optimize, monetize and protect networks, as well as comply with regulations.aithority.com