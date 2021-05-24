newsbreak-logo
Sandvine Launches Industry’s First Service Innovation and Intelligence Portfolio for 5G, Cloud and Edge Networks

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandvine, a market leader in cloud-based service innovation and intelligence solutions, announced the availability of the industry’s first 5G Service Innovation and Intelligence portfolio. The portfolio is designed to help service and cloud providers capture the 5G smart ecosystem opportunity and deliver exceptional digital experiences. It includes a cloud native 5G Service Intelligence Engine (NWDAF), unique pre-packaged use cases, and highly enriched real-time data and insights that provide value throughout the technology lifecycle. These capabilities help customers see, optimize, monetize and protect networks, as well as comply with regulations.

aithority.com
Technologyaithority.com

Google Cloud Launches Three New Services to Empower Customers with Unified Data Cloud Strategy

Google Cloud’s inaugural Data Cloud Summit, the company announced three new solutions across their database and data analytics portfolio to provide organizations with a unified data platform. With the preview availability of Dataplex, Analytics Hub and Datastream, organizations can break free from data silos to securely predict business outcomes, empower users, and make informed, real-time decisions in today’s dynamic digital environment.
Technologydallassun.com

Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
Marketsaithority.com

Google Cloud Launches Datashare for Financial Services, Helping the Capital Markets Industry Share Market Data More Securely and Easily

Google Cloud announced Datashare for financial services, a new solution designed to empower the entire capital markets ecosystem—market data publishers like exchanges and other providers, and data consumers, like investment banks, asset managers, and hedge funds—to share market data more securely and easily. Datashare is built on Google Cloud analytics services like BigQuery and will leverage Analytics Hub. Datashare launched at the Google Cloud Financial Services Summit.
Worldiotbusinessnews.com

Interoperability Testing Unlocks Commercialization of Telit’s FN980m 5G Module in Russia

Testing with all major RAN vendors and MNOs in both sub-6 and mmWave, Telit achieves another significant milestone, remaining at the forefront of the 5G market in Russia. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, the FN980m 5G module is ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as enterprise office connectivity, surveillance cameras, 4K/8K video and industrial IoT applications.
Softwareaithority.com

ArmorCode Launches Partner Program to Deliver Next-Generation Application Security Solution to Enterprises Worldwide

ArmorCode, the Silicon Valley startup delivering application security at the speed of DevOps, announced that it has launched its channel and integration partner program enabling the expansion of its next-generation application security platform for enterprises worldwide. 3K Technologies — which specializes in application security consulting and implementation services including DevSecOps and secure development practices — has joined as a premier early partner. A new technical integration with ShiftLeft, a leader in application security, will help enterprises benefit from application security solutions designed for the needs of both security teams and developers. ArmorCode’s Intelligent Application Security Platform currently integrates with more than 60 security products and collaboration platforms.
Softwareaithority.com

AtScale CloudStart Bridges Business Intelligence and Enterprise AI to Cloud Data Platforms

Semantic layer solution for data and analytics optimized for rapid deployment on popular cloud data platforms. AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced the launch of AtScale CloudStart for building powerful analytics infrastructure on cloud data platforms. This offering enables organizations to rapidly integrate AtScale’s semantic layer solution on leading cloud data management platforms. CloudStart provides customers a way to start with a smaller semantic layer investment aligned with entry points for cloud data platforms with the ability to scale seamlessly with your analytics infrastructure.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Egnyte integrates with Google and Dropbox to help companies secure their sensitive cloud content

Egnyte announced new integrations with Google Workspace and Dropbox to help companies secure and govern their sensitive cloud content. The integrations enable companies’ Google and Dropbox users to apply Egnyte’s platform to locate their valuable content in each cloud solution and control risks via a unified, turnkey approach. By applying Egnyte’s policy library and advanced machine learning, customers can identify files with inappropriate levels of permission, flag unusual download or sharing activity that might be indicative of an insider threat, and locate compliance violations – all through a “single pane of glass.”
Technologytvtechnology.com

Industry’s Move to Cloud Masks Complexity

LONDON—Adoption of cloud and IP-driven solutions for video production has rocketed as media operations have had to adapt to remote collaboration workflows to protect their teams and ensure production continuity. But “cloud and IP” are catch-all phrases that disguise a myriad of complexities that must work differently to the pace, strategy and existing models of individual businesses.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Juniper’s Apstra 4.0 Adds Support for SONiC, Integrates With NSX-T 3.0

The new version of Juniper’s Apstra intent-based networking software supports an enterprise version of SONiC, the popular open source network OS; and is tightly integrated with NSX-T 3.0, VMware’s widely deployed network virtualization and security software. The additions are part of Apstra 4.0, the first release of Apstra’s IBN software...
Economymobileworldlive.com

China Telecom claims NB-IoT milestone

China Telecom asserted it was the first operator in the world to break 100 million connections on its NB-IoT network, with meters apparently a leading light. It stated gas and water meter connections account for 30 million of its total NB-IoT connections, claiming this is also a global record. It also offers service for a wide range of consumer and enterprise applications, and expanded availability into fields including Covid-19 (coronavirus) prevention, smart cities and agriculture.
SoftwareWebProNews

Microsoft Azure and AWS Leading in IoT Onboarding and Lifecycle Management

A new Competitive Assessment report puts Microsoft Azure and AWS leading the pack in IoT deployment. AWS and Microsoft Azure are the two largest cloud platforms, and the two companies play an important role in IoT. According to ABI Research, the two companies are also leading the pack in core IoT deployments.
Businessdelltechnologies.com

Dell Technologies and VMware Announce Reference Architectures for Telco

One major way technology can drive human progress is through communication. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) should be empowered to use open and modern technologies that will not only drive revenue, but also increase innovation. And within the Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business, we are enabling just that. Recently, at Dell...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

AtScale CloudStart builds analytics infrastructure on cloud data platforms

AtScale announced the launch of AtScale CloudStart for building powerful analytics infrastructure on cloud data platforms. This offering enables organizations to rapidly integrate AtScale’s semantic layer solution on leading cloud data management platforms. CloudStart provides customers a way to start with a smaller semantic layer investment aligned with entry points...
Businesspulse2.com

Edge Cloud Service Provider Zenlayer Raises $50 Million

Zenlayer, a leading global edge cloud service provider, announced it raised $500 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Zenlayer — a leading global edge cloud service provider — announced recently that it closed $50 million in Series C funding. This round of funding was led by a group including Anatole Investment and Prospect Avenue Capital and included existing investor Volcanics Venture. And these investors join F&G Venture, NSFOCUS, and Forebright Capital to bring Zenlayer’s total financing to $90 million since inception.
Business3DPrint.com

Shapeways Adds Mimaki’s Full-Color 3D Printing to Service Portfolio

As 3D printing service bureau Shapeways moves into its next phase of development, involving an upcoming SPAC IPO, the company is shaking things up within its operations. It recently received an investment from Desktop Metal and will be using the company’s metal 3D printing technology. It’s branched out significantly from 3D printing with the addition of six non-additive manufacturing processes. Now, Shapeways is partnering with Mimaki to add its version of full-color ink jetting to its portfolio.
SoftwareTimes Union

IoT Can Finally Go Mainstream - Blynk Business Software Opening to Developers

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The new Blynk platform will empower millions of engineers and entrepreneurs worldwide to build and commercialize new connected products without the heavy investment typically required to start an IoT-enabled business. The new software is designed to support projects at any scale. From personal DIY projects to millions of commercial connected devices, the out-of-the-box platform offering will cover 90-100% of use cases a business can face in the first few years of IoT operations.
Softwarereadwrite.com

6 Software Intelligence Platforms that Analyze Your Software Ecosystem

According to markets and markets, the global business intelligence market is predicted to expand from $23.1 billion in 2020 to $33.3 billion by 2025, with a 7.6% CAGR. Since the large volume of data is challenging businesses of every size these days, it’s not a simple task to ensure that business processes are under control.
Softwarepetri.com

Microsoft Azure Sentinel gets SAP Support, Plus UEBA and Entity Pages Reach GA

Last week Microsoft announced improvements to its cloud-native SIEM product, Azure Sentinel. In an effort to make Sentinel more efficient for Security Operations (SecOps) teams, Microsoft has improved the quality of rules and includes more innate intelligence out-of-the-box. There’s also built-in support for SAP in preview. Plus, other features like UEBA and entity pages, which were previously in preview, have now reached general availability.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

AWS, Mavenir forge cloud pact

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Mavenir claimed to have simplified operators’ use of public cloud for voice, messaging and orchestration after pooling resources, with the pair seeking a bigger slice of the 5G market. Mavenir’s cloud-native open RAN, converged 4G and 5G packet core, IMS and messaging products are being...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026 || AWS ,Microsoft ,Google ,Alibaba

The Cloud Infrastructure Service Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.