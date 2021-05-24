newsbreak-logo
Expansion of Vertafore’s Orange Partner Program Provides Independent Agencies Flexibility and More Solutions Choices

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, announced new additions to its Orange Partner Program to offer customers more tools to manage their agency operations and improve their client digital engagement. The program’s latest integration partners are made possible through Vertafore’s unique, API-backed open platform that enables complementary technologies to...

aithority.com
Insurance Agency#Insurance Brokers#Solution#Unique Solutions#Management Systems#Communications Systems#Digital Technologies#Communications Technology#Orange Partners#Clariondoor#Mga#E S#Iautomate Surety#Sagitta#Inteveo#Llc#Ringcentral#Qqcatalyst#Perfectquote#Insuredmine
Extreme Introduces Cloud-Native Network Visibility Platform for Service Providers, Delivers Unprecedented Clarity into Enterprise Network Utilization

Extreme Networks, Inc., a cloud-driven networking company, introduced the Extreme 9000 series, featuring the Extreme 9920 intelligent network visibility platform. The Extreme 9920 is built with cloud-native design principles and a composable data pipeline to provide highly scalable traffic aggregation, packet filtering, replication, and advanced network packet processing for analytics tools in distributed network environments. The platform delivers detailed data insights and provides the flexibility to adapt for future network enhancements so service providers can quickly respond to new user demands and 5G use cases.
Softwareaithority.com

ArmorCode Launches Partner Program to Deliver Next-Generation Application Security Solution to Enterprises Worldwide

ArmorCode, the Silicon Valley startup delivering application security at the speed of DevOps, announced that it has launched its channel and integration partner program enabling the expansion of its next-generation application security platform for enterprises worldwide. 3K Technologies — which specializes in application security consulting and implementation services including DevSecOps and secure development practices — has joined as a premier early partner. A new technical integration with ShiftLeft, a leader in application security, will help enterprises benefit from application security solutions designed for the needs of both security teams and developers. ArmorCode’s Intelligent Application Security Platform currently integrates with more than 60 security products and collaboration platforms.
Computersaithority.com

DoiT International Achieves AWS Partner Network Distinction for 100 Certifications

DoiT International (DoiT), a global multi-cloud software and managed service provider with deep expertise in Kubernetes, Machine Learning, and Big Data, announced that its cloud engineering team has collectively achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinctions for earning over 100 collective AWS Certifications. DoiT is also an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. This APN Certification Distinction provides strong reassurance to customers worldwide that DoiT’s CloudOps engineers have validated their AWS expertise to design, deploy or operate applications and infrastructure on AWS.
SoftwareTimes Union

AxisCare and CareAcademy Partner to Provide World Class Training and Back Office Interoperability for Home Care Agencies Utilizing the AxisCare Platform

CareAcademy and AxisCare Have Integrated to Allow Agencies to Seamlessly Manage Their CareAcademy Direct Care Worker Training and Compliance from Within the AxisCare Platform. AxisCare, the industry leader in Home Care scheduling software with built-in marketing capabilities, has announced an integration relationship with CareAcademy, the leading home care and home health workforce empowerment platform. This integration transforms home care operations by allowing agencies to seamlessly manage CareAcademy’s direct care worker training and compliance from within the AxisCare platform. Additionally, direct care workers can access their CareAcademy training and schedule via AxisCare’s mobile application.
Softwareaithority.com

QuickSilk First SaaS Solution Available on GCloud.ca Marketplace

QuickSilk, the most secure SaaS content management solution (CMS), announced that their CMS is the first SaaS solution available for purchase on the newly launched GCloud.ca Marketplace, powered by ThinkOn. Customers can subscribe to QuickSilk’s CMS through the GCloud.ca Marketplace, an online store designed to expedite procurement and deployment of digital solutions and cloud adoption for the Government of Canada and Public Sector.
Businessaithority.com

Cybrary Collaborates with Safal Partners and Cyber Future Foundation to Provide Security Training for the US Department of Labor Apprenticeship Programs

Cybrary, the world’s largest online cybersecurity workforce development platform, announced a joint partnership with Safal Partners and Cyber Future Foundation (CFF) to provide public and private sector employers with access to industry-built training for their workers registered in cybersecurity and technology apprenticeship programs. This program helps scale cybersecurity teams in the wake of incessant cyber attacks.
Softwareoilmanmagazine.com

ETRM & CTRM Software Selection in the Digital Era

Here are four tips to choosing the right ETRM or CTRM system to transform your business today and provide the agility to respond to the demands of the future. Trading and risk management can be some of the most exciting and intellectually engaging aspects of a modern energy business, and the opportunity to transform a company’s process and technology through an ETRM or CTRM system implementation is tantalizing. There’s almost always a strong entrepreneurial drive from the commercial organization to rapidly deploy a new system and start capturing additional enterprise value. That sense of urgency can sometimes lead to rushed or even rash decisions about technology resulting in higher implementation costs, expensive ongoing support, or even the inability to realize the original commercial benefits case.
Businessaithority.com

BT Selects IR’s Experience Management Solution for Digital Workplace Portfolio

IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has been selected to monitor, manage, and ensure the highest quality experience for users of BT’s managed unified communications and collaboration services, BT Meetings, which are delivered to multinational customers via its new digital service platform.
Technologymartechseries.com

Orange Marketing Becomes a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner

Orange Marketing announced that it has achieved diamond tier within HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. Diamond is the second-highest status within the ecosystem, and Orange Marketing is one of only 10 diamond-tier partners in California. Marketing Technology News: Avatier Unveils 2021 Spring Release Identity Anywhere Suite. “We’ve built a reputation for...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Riversand, a Syndigo Company, Named a Leader in Product Information Management (PIM)

Independent research firm report states that Riversand "provides best-in-class data onboarding and creation…" CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Riversand, a Syndigo Company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester WaveTM: Product Information Management, Q2 2021*" report.
Softwarekmworld.com

MEGA and Minit partner to provide solid business process management solutions

MEGA International, a global software firm providing enterprise architecture, and Minit, a leading process mining company, are collaborating to offer enterprises an end-to-end solution focused on process mining and business process management. This partnership will complement MEGA’s HOPEX Business Process Analysis offering by adding process mining capabilities from Minit to...
MarketsTimes Union

Aragon Identifies 16 Major Providers in the Digital Business Platforms Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Aragon Research identifies sixteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021, published today. The report states that the digital business platform market is expanding as the need to integrate emerging technologies and data sources continues to grow.
Businessmsspalert.com

MDR Security Company ActZero Unveils MSP, MSSP Partner Program

ActZero, a managed detection and response (MDR) platform provider, has announced the Summit partner program for MSPs, MSSPs and VARs. Summit enables ActZero partners to deliver MDR as a white-labeled service, the company said. That way, ActZero partners can use the company’s platform to help customers improve their security posture.
Businessaithority.com

8×8 Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners

8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, America’s fastest growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. The partnership allows Sandler Partners to provide its more than 9,000 technology partners with 8×8 Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS), a single platform for both employee and customer experience, which includes fully integrated, cloud contact center, voice, team chat, and meetings capabilities.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

KnowledgeLake Expands Channel Partner Network to Meet Growing Market Demand for Intelligent Capture and Document Process Automation

New Channel Partners Help KnowledgeLake Expand Market Footprint in Key Industries, Regions, and Use Cases. KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions, today announced that it has added four new partners to its rapidly expanding channel partner network. The growth of KnowledgeLake’s channel program was a significant contributor to the company’s record revenues in 2020, which grew 90 percent year-over-year.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

New EMA Radar™ Report on the Unified Analytics Warehouse Examines 12 Vendor Solutions and Provides Guidance to Analytics Buyers

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its newest EMA Radar Report, titled “Unified Analytics Warehouse – A Guide for Investing in Unified Analytics.” Created to assist analytics buyers in selecting the right solutions for their specific needs, EMA identifies the leading vendors in this space based on key criteria defined by EMA research director, John Santaferraro.
HealthMySanAntonio

eClinical Solutions to Showcase Data Strategies for Digital and Decentralized Trials at PHUSE, DIA and Other Key Industry Events

MANSFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services that accelerate digital clinical initiatives, today announced that their thought leaders will be participating in a variety of industry events this spring to discuss the impact of data on future clinical trials. As data sources increase due to the demands for decentralized and patient-centric trials, sponsors and CROs are experiencing longer timelines for clinical data review, management and analyses. Building on eClinical’s recent white paper, “Opportunities to Accelerate Decentralized and Digital Trials,” and their expertise in clinical data strategy, thought leaders will be discussing modern clinical data platforms to power automation, advanced analytics and AI enabled insights. With many life sciences organizations adopting the elluminate® clinical data platform, the industry is recognizing the need for robust data architectures to power clinical trials in a post-Covid environment.