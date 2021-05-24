'Enrique's idiotic decision! Fail coming big time': Spanish football fans and pundits react with SHOCK after Sergio Ramos was left out of Spain's squad for this year's European Championships
Fans of the Spanish national team have slammed head coach Luis Enrique for dropping Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos from the country's Euro 2020 squad. The 35-year-old defender is Spain's all-time record appearance holder with 180 caps but the national team captain has struggled with injury this season and has not even made a smaller 24-man squad named by Enrique on Monday.www.chatsports.com