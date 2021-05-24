newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

'Enrique's idiotic decision! Fail coming big time': Spanish football fans and pundits react with SHOCK after Sergio Ramos was left out of Spain's squad for this year's European Championships

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Spanish national team have slammed head coach Luis Enrique for dropping Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos from the country's Euro 2020 squad. The 35-year-old defender is Spain's all-time record appearance holder with 180 caps but the national team captain has struggled with injury this season and has not even made a smaller 24-man squad named by Enrique on Monday.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
John Stones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Football#Pundits#Spain Football Team#Real Madrid#European#Leeds#National Team#Manchester City#Time#Country#Fiddle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

Former Manchester United star responds to Cavani impact with two pieces of transfer advice for Solskjaer

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has praised the impact of Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford this season after more superb recent performances. The veteran Uruguay international has been on fire for Man Utd in recent games in the Premier League and the Europa League, weighing in with eight goals and two assists in his last seven games in all competitions.
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Ramos and Hazard start for Madrid at Chelsea, Barcelona squad test negative after Messi’s barbecue, Mbappe edging closer to Madrid move

Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard start for Real Madrid against Chelsea. Real Madrid travel to London this evening to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Los Blancos drew the first leg 1-1 at Valdebebas last week, Karim Benzema equalising after Christian Pulisic’s opener. The hosts may have that crucial away goal, but this one is finely poised indeed. Whoever progresses will take on Manchester City after they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final last night.
Premier Leaguefootball-espana.net

Zinedine Zidane with a decision to make on Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard before Sevilla on Sunday

Real Madrid’s Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea last night has left two men more exposed than the rest, according to Marca, Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard. Both the captain and the Belgian were far from match fitness and didn’t contribute in London, yet Zidane chose them for the biggest game of the season because he trusted them. The Frenchman has a big decision to make this Sunday, when Madrid play Sevilla in La Liga.
Premier Leaguefootball-espana.net

Real Madrid’s dressing room reacts to Champions League exit to Chelsea

Real Madrid said goodbye to their favourite competition last night after losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League semi-final second leg. The Londoners will play Manchester City in the final while Madrid will have to give everything in La Liga if they wish to win a trophy this season, so members of the dressing room, like veterans Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos, stepped up to lend their voices, note Diario AS.
Soccerrealmadrid.com

Sergio Ramos medical report

Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendenitis in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Zidane defends Ramos and Hazard selections

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has defended his move to start Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard in their Wednesday tie against Chelsea. Ramos and Hazard looked out in the game with the former being thrown in the mix after a long period out with an injury. Ramos had not played for his club since March 16 owing to two injuries in quick succession plus a spell away from training due to testing positive for Covid-19.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Ramos breaks tradition and remains silent

Club captain Sergio Ramos is normally present alongside the manager in the press conferences leading up to matches of this magnitude. This time around, however, he hasn't been, remaining silent and leaving it up to Toni Kroos to answer the media's questions. Why wasn't Ramos alongside Zinedine Zidane in the...
SoccerAS.com

Six Real Madrid figures singled out after Stamford Bridge failure

The manner in which Real Madrid limped out of this year's Champions League following a lacklustre performance at Stamford Bridge has annoyed many Real Madrid fans with six individuals coming under criticism. Zinedine Zidane. The French coach has come under fire for employing a (1-3-5-2) formation with it soon becoming...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: A tactical preview of the second leg

Following a rain-soaked first leg in the Spanish capital, Chelsea welcome Real Madrid to London as they host Los Blancos for the second leg of their Champions League tie at the Stamford Bridge. The first leg did not fail to live up to expectations after a 1-1 draw in a fierce tactical battle between the two European giants.
SoccerAS.com

Sergio Ramos applauds Neymar's new contract with PSG

Neymar's new contract, which will keep him at PSG until June 2025, has been cheered by several fellow players. One was Kylian Mbappé, who has yet to accept an offer on the table to extend and improve his contract, and another was Sergio Ramos, who surprised many people by commenting on the Brazilian's new contract with a message on Instagram. The centre-back still has not agreed new terms with Real Madrid and his contract is due to expire next month. Earlier today it was announced that Ramos has picked up a new injury, one which could mean he will miss the final four games of the season.
Premier Leagueinsidefutbol.com

Kai Havertz Dominated Sergio Ramos – Former Top Flight Star

The Blues went into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on the back of a 1-1 draw in Madrid which gave them the slender advantage of away goals. They pulled ahead in the 28th minute through Timo Werner, who took advantage of a lofted Havertz shot which came back off the crossbar, heading into the Real Madrid net from close range.
Premier Leaguechiesaditotti.com

Examining Roma's Managerial History & What It Means for Mourinho

With Roma sinking down the table this season and Paulo Fonseca officially leaving the club at the of the season, the Giallorossi shocked everyone yesterday by appointing José Mourinho as the new manager—the ninth managerial hire of an American era that now spans two separate ownerships since 2011. While constant turnover was a hallmark of the Pallotta era, this is really nothing new for Roma.