EQM, HANetf to launch Europe’s first pure-play solar ETF

By James Lord, CFA
etfstrategy.com
 3 days ago

US-based EQM Indexes, a provider of indices blending smart beta and thematic investment strategies, is planning to introduce Europe’s first ETF providing dedicated targeted exposure to the global solar industry. The Solar Energy UCITS ETF (TANN LN) will list on London Stock Exchange in June and will come with an...

www.etfstrategy.com
