Hip, hip, hooray!

The year Seth Beer should have been a high school senior, he was the best player in college baseball. During Beer's sophomore season of high school, he set the goal of graduating a semester early so he could join the Clemson baseball team for the 2016 season. It wasn't easy, and required Beer to double up on classes for two straight years of high school. But it paid off when Beer joined Clemson for the second semester in 2016 and played well enough to become the first freshman to win college baseball’s player of the year, the Dick Howser Award.