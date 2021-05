The blockbuster UFC 262 pay-per-view goes down this weekend, and Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos will throw down in a featherweight shoot-out. UFC 262 is packed with exciting action, and plenty of fights will affect the divisional rankings when they are released the next week. In particular, two fast-paced featherweights will likely have a striking war when the power-kicking Edson Barboza looks to expand his win streak against the violent striker Burgos. Headlined by Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira competing for the vacant lightweight title, the UFC card is certainly stacked with must-see talent.