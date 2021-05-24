newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

No. 4/6 Track and Field tower lighting set for Monday night

By Official Site of the Longhorns
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas – The UT Tower will be lit Monday night to honor the Texas Track and Field program after the Longhorns swept the Big 12 Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships earlier this month in Manhattan, Kan. Texas won the women's title with a meet-record 207 points and doing so with a 173-point effort in the men's counterpart. The UT women were victorious by 93 points in total, while the men triumphed by a 29-point margin.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Manhattan, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Conference#Indoor Track#Night Time#Longhorns#The Texas Track And Field#The Big 12 Men#Ut Tower#Field Championship Austin#Lighting#League History#Kan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Kansas StateKU Sports

Kansas track takes home 3 individual titles at Big 12 Outdoor Championship

The Kansas track and field program added two more individual titles on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan on Sunday. Sophomore Zach Bradford won pole vault, while sophomore Rylee Anderson was victorious in high jump to help KU finish with three individual champions on the weekend. Senior Gleb Dudarev won the hammer throw competition while setting a meet and facility record on the first day of the three-day event.
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Kansas at Texas Tech Schedule Altered

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Texas Tech have agreed to an amended schedule for this weekend’s series in Lubbock, Texas at Rip Griffin Park. The three-game series is schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Friday’s game has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., while the series finale on Saturday is at noon.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Davis Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball’s Eli Davis has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference Monday. Davis pitched a seven-inning, no-hitter against Kansas State in game two of a doubleheader against the Wildcats. Davis needed 97 pitches to complete the no-hit performance and led Kansas to the 10-0 victory over KSU.
Manhattan, KShornsillustrated.com

Track and field sweeps Big 12 Championships

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Firing on all cylinders, the Texas track and field team rolled to conference titles on both the men's and women's sides this weekend at the Big 12 Championships at Kansas State's R.V. Christian Track Complex. The Longhorn men tallied 173 points and the Longhorn women recorded a...
Austin, TXexpressnews.com

How 'The Shark' D'Shawn Jamison came to lead the Longhorns' secondary

AUSTIN — In lieu of an actual word or even a few letters, D’Shawn Jamison selected something simpler for his Twitter name: a toothy shark emoji. The symbol is a pronounced nod to the Texas senior’s nickname, one concocted years ago during a family brainstorming session. As a shutdown cornerback at Houston Lamar, Jamison felt a pull toward the ocean’s apex predator — plus, “The Shark” resonated with fans and doubled as some enterprising brand-building.
Manhattan, KSkuathletics.com

👟 Bradford, Anderson Win Titles on Final Day of Big 12 Championship

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas added two more individual Big 12 Champions on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan, Kansas on Sunday, including Zach Bradford in the pole vault and Rylee Anderson in the high jump. The Jayhawks finished with three individual Big 12 Champions throughout...
Iowa StateIowa State Daily

Distance runners clinch titles to close out Big 12 Championships

The Iowa State track and field team wrapped up the Big 12 Outdoor Championships on Sunday in pouring rain at the R.V. Christian Track in Manhattan, Kansas. The Cyclone men ended up finishing as runner-up to Texas in the men's standings with 144 total points while the women finished eighth with 57 points.
Manhattan, KSWacoTrib.com

Fields keeps Baylor's 400 winning streak alive at Big 12 meet

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Quarter-Miler U hasn’t retired. For the sixth straight Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, a Baylor sprinter won the 400-meter title. This time that honor belonged to senior Howard “Trey” Fields III, as his performance capped a solid final day for Baylor that included three combined event wins for the men’s and women’s teams.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.