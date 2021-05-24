No. 4/6 Track and Field tower lighting set for Monday night

AUSTIN, Texas – The UT Tower will be lit Monday night to honor the Texas Track and Field program after the Longhorns swept the Big 12 Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships earlier this month in Manhattan, Kan. Texas won the women's title with a meet-record 207 points and doing so with a 173-point effort in the men's counterpart. The UT women were victorious by 93 points in total, while the men triumphed by a 29-point margin.