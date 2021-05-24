Biden’s Plans Face Youngstown Test That Defeated Trump and Obama

During Youngstown, Ohio’s industrial heyday, the box-like building on West Boardman Street was home to the printing plant of the Vindicator, a venerable broadsheet that took on big business, corrupt politicians, and organized crime. Today it’s home to the future of American manufacturing—or the company behind at least one version of it: the JuggerBot Tradesman P3-44, a 3,400-pound, $225,000 3D printer built for industrial tasks such as turning thermoplastics into foundry molds. “The sheer volume of what you can do on these-style machines completely changes the game,” says Zac DiVencenzo, a Youngstown-area native who’s JuggerBot 3D’s president.