Newcastle pushing ahead with £8m deal for Celtic man

Newcastle are pushing ahead with a move for Celtic central defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to a report. Toon scouts have been watching the 23-year-old and were in attendance in the recent defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. Now the Daily Mail reports that Steve Bruce and Newcastle “are advancing” their pursuit of the Norway international. Ajer looks set to leave Parkhead this summer after five years with the Hoops. He has got one year remaining on his contract and Celtic will not want to lose him for free next summer.