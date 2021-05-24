newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Week-Long Manhunt For Quadruple Murder Suspect Comes To A End

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago
A week-long manhunt for a suspect accused of committing four murders has come to an end in South Carolina. Authorities received a break in the search on Sunday (May 23) when they received a tip that Tyler Terry, 27, was seen running across a highway in a wooded area near the city of Richburg.

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

Missouri State
South Carolina State
