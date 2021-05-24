newsbreak-logo
Holyoke, MA

Power Grid Operator Project Adequate Electricity This Summer

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — The operator of the New England power grid says there should be enough electricity for people to run their air conditioners this summer. ISO New England on Monday projected adequate supply for electricity consumers across the region under average and above-average conditions. But officials warned that...

www.usnews.com
