John Rentoul says that he can’t see a common cause around which a progressive alliance could unite. I can see a number of eminently suitable candidates for actual policies (rather than vague promises) which continue to be ignored by the Tories: protection of the environment, social care, an end to homelessness and an integrated national transport policy all come very quickly to my mind.But the most important and obvious cause is the reform of the electoral system. The only way to defeat the Tories under the current skewed electoral system is to have an alliance of the progressive parties...