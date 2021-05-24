newsbreak-logo
Behind Viral Videos

Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

By ScreenCrush Staff
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 4 days ago
Bosch says good bye to Amazon Prime Video this June, when the long-running cop series premieres its seventh and final season. (A spinoff series will air on IMDb TV.) Prime Video will also have a new season of The Family Man, and a new season of Flack starring Anna Paquin. Plus, right at the end of May, several collections of Borat 2 deleted scenes will be released to Prime Video as Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.

107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington.

Anna Paquin
