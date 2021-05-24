newsbreak-logo
Alcoa’s Michael Gollschewski appointed President of the Australian Aluminium Council

aluminiumtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian Aluminium Council (the Council) has welcomed Alcoa’s Michael Gollschewski (Vice President Operations Australia and President Alcoa Australia) as its new President. “I am looking forward to supporting the important role the Council has to play in representing the industry as it faces an exciting and challenging decade of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminium Smelting#Executive Producer#Operations Australia#Council S Board#Chief Executive#Rio Tinto Australia#Mr Gollschewski#President Alcoa Australia#Alumina#Australian Ore#Bauxite Mining#Extrusion Industries#Global Demand#Solar#Transition
