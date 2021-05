It might sound like a tease to suggest that pizza fits into a healthy diet, but it's not as far from the truth as you might expect. Before you run out to the closest hole in the wall and grab a greasy slice or two to take home, it might be helpful to consider what can make pizza a balanced choice. If eating a deep dish, cheese-loaded pizza every now and then makes you a happier person, that's totally fine for special occasions. But, if you want to regularly enjoy pizza without worrying about being unhealthy, here are some helpful tips.