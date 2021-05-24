Molalla tracksters earn medals at state

Though an unofficial state meet, several Molalla athletes shined nicely at Siuslaw High School

The Molalla High track season came to a close with some solid performances at the coaches-organized Class 4A state meet at Siuslaw High School May 21-22

Elizabeth Grandle, as she has been most of the season, put on an impressive individual display, snagging a second in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 2-inches. It was the fourth straight meet she has cleared 5-2 this season.

But she wasn't done. Grandle grabbed a sixth place in the 100 high hurdles in a time of 16.68 seconds, then added an eighth-place finish in the long jump with a 15-9 effort.

On the boy's side, Brayden Cunningham had some solid performances, snagging fifth in the 100 meters (11.45) and an eighth-place finish in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.15.