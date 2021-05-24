newsbreak-logo
GBP/USD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.4117; (P) 1.4175; (R1) 1.4210;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral first and further rise is in favor with 1.4098 minor support intact. On the upside, decisive break of 1.4240 will resume larger up trend for 1.4376 key resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.4098 support will delay the bullish case. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 1.4240 with another falling leg.

