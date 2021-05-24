GBP/USD Daily Outlook

The British pound has rallied during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards 1.42 handle, in a sign that perhaps the pressure is starting to mount or a move to the upside. Ultimately, the market breaking above the most recent high could open up the possibility of a move towards the 1.44 handle, and then eventually the 1.45 level which is my longer-term target. Short-term pullbacks at this point in time should continue to see buyers coming into pick up value as it appears, with the US dollar most certainly on its back foot, with the British pound being the main beneficiary.