(Undated) – Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. The kids are out of school and that means family vacations, picnics, pool parties, and outdoor fun. But with all that fun, comes an increased risk of injury and accidents. Many summer-related accidents are easily preventable with a little planning and preparation. Next month is National Safety Month and is the perfect time to focus on staying safe this summer. The National Safety Council reminds you to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion. If you are enjoying a trip to the pool always supervise children when in or around water. With the warmer weather comes more time outside and the need for sunscreen. Get more summer safety tips by following the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.