Lindsay Lohan to Feature in a Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy
Lindsay Lohan is heading to Netflix for the holidays. The actress will star in an upcoming romantic comedy for the streamer. The yet-to-be-titled film will see Lohan playing a newly-engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suffers a case of amnesia following a skiing accident. As she recuperates from her injuries, she’ll find herself in the care of a handsome blue-collar lodge owner and his daughter per Netflix’s Twitter.www.tvinsider.com