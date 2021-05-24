Lindsay Lohan to Feature in a Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy

Former child star Lindsay Lohan—whose acting career has taken many twists and turns—is returning to the screen, this time starring in an upcoming Netflix rom-com. According to Variety, she will play a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who suffers memory loss after a skiing accident and is taken in by a “handsome, blue-collar lodge owner.” While a release date has yet to be announced, this may mark the first on-screen appearance for the troubled actress since her 2019 role in the critically reviled werewolf-flick Among The Shadows. Lohan’s career began to stall out in the early 2010s after frequent on-set absences and seemingly heavy partying made her a risky casting choice. But on CNN’s 2019 New Year’s Eve Special, the actress told hosts that she was planning to “come back to America and start filming again,” after spending extensive time overseas.