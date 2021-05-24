newsbreak-logo
Fox’s John Roberts Corrects House Republican in Real Time on False Claim that U.S. Funded Research at Wuhan Lab

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) joined John Roberts on Fox News Monday to offer his reaction to a report in The Wall Street Journal about the origins of Covid-19. According to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence document, three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China became so sick in November 2019, they needed hospitalization. China had previously told the World Health Organization that the first recorded instance of a patient with Covid-like symptoms occurred in December, and this reporting has further fueled calls for an investigation into whether the virus originated in a lab. On Monday, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said the report is “completely untrue.”

www.mediaite.com
