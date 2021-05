The late rapper posthumously won a Billboard Award for chart-topping album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. His mother, Audrey Jackson accepted the award on his behalf. “Thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in the flesh,” she began. “He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud. He did this so that 14-year-olds would not have to kill to prove they are somebody.”