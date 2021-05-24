newsbreak-logo
BBC Investigating Journalist Who Said ‘Hitler Was Right’ About Jews

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC News said Sunday it was investigating an employee who previously opined on the conflict between Israel and Palestine with a comment that said “Hitler was right.”. “#Israel is more #Nazi than #Hitler!” the employee, Tala Halawa, wrote in a July 2014 remark on Twitter. “#Hitlerwasright #IDF go to hell.”

www.mediaite.com
