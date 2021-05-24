Answering Students’ Concerns,Provost Pledges New Commitments on Sexual Assault Cases
Among them: increased funding for SARP and building a more-diverse staff to handle cases. Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault. In a letter sent Friday to students responding to their concerns about Boston University's policies and actions around sexual assault accusations, Jean Morrison, BU provost and chief academic officer, outlined a series of new commitments BU is making to help prevent sexual assaults from happening on campus and to improve policies around reporting and investigating processes for assaults.