Answering Students’ Concerns,Provost Pledges New Commitments on Sexual Assault Cases

Looking up to worthy role models can make all the difference in a growing teenager’s life. The deepest levels of inspiration are often woven into the success stories of real people with reputable achievements. For Saeed Ahmad, an American entrepreneur and Harvard Law student, Ferrucio Lamborghini’s story provided a great deal of motivation to launch his dreams off a rather sticky pad. Lamborghini was belittled and embarrassed by the words of his rival, Enzo Ferrari. Instead of swallowing the bile and sulking for the rest of his life, he worked exceedingly hard and built an automobile force to be reckoned with.