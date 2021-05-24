“I” is for Iodine

The secret to the doughball was garlic. My brother and I spent countless hours on our grandparents’ boat dock staring at rod tips for the indication of a bite every summer of our youth that I can remember. We primarily fished for common carp, the ugly orange variety. And we mostly used Quaker Oats infused with garlic powder. Our grandmother taught us that trick. Carp, evidently, like Italian food. My brother, Gary, used a tight-line technique with a weight. I used no weight and kept my line slack. I chided him, as only a 10-year-old could, for being “dumb.” We kept count that July and he beat me by more than a dozen fish, if I remember correctly. I was wrong and not happy about it.