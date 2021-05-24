Target 8: Increased utility bills for some Missourians

Massachusetts Resources for Utility Bill Assistance. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Greater Boston housing market has received a lot of attention as people have struggled to pay rent and mortgages and an eviction crisis looms. People aren’t just struggling to pay their direct housing costs: many also struggle with their utility costs, including electricity and natural gas. In a policy similar to the eviction moratorium, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has ordered utility companies such as Eversource and National Grid not to disconnect customers due to non-payment. That order currently expires on July 1, 2021, but many households will likely to continue struggling to make utility payments or make up missed payments. “Energy burdened” households who spend a high portion of their income on energy costs are particularly vulnerable: the typical low-income energy burden in New England is 10.5 percent.