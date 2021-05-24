Redefining Readiness Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

This week CIMSEC will be featuring submissions sent in response to our call for articles on redefining readiness. Debates about readiness can take on many forms. What scenarios and threats should forces be ready for, and along what timeframes ? How do we measure readiness through subjective and quantitative perspectives? How do we accept risk and tradeoffs in readiness as commitments are balanced against the health of the force? Readiness policy holds sway over myriad elements of national strategy and the administration of armed forces, and it remains to be seen how readiness will be calibrated to meet the demands of great power competition.