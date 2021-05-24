newsbreak-logo
Air India: SITA Breach Hit 4.5M Passengers Globally

By Michael B. Baker
businesstravelnews.com
 4 days ago

A cyberattack on airline technology provider SITA has affected the data of about 4.5 million passengers around the world, Air India reported. The attack, which affected multiple airlines and was reported by SITA earlier this year, compromised data including passenger names, credit card details, dates of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information and frequent-flyer data, according to Air India. Password data was not stolen, and credit card data did not include CVV/CVC numbers, as those are not held by SITA, according to Air India. The breach involved data registered over nearly a 10-year period, between Aug. 26, 2011, and Feb. 3, 2021.

