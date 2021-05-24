newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Problem Gambling Specialists Speak on Online Gambling

By Luke Thompson
gamblingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the state of Michigan continues to drive solid tax revenue from its online gambling industry, some experts have cautioned that calls to helplines are increasing. Michigan enjoys a good amount of interest in its interactive wagering market since the industry was given an official go-ahead to launch in January this year. With sports returning and betting fully licensed in the Great Lake State, problem gambling has once again been brought up as a potential issue, reflecting the findings of a study put forward by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

www.gamblingnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Services#State Services#Online Access#Ncpg#Address Problem Gambling#Access Gambling#Online Gambling Taxes#Sports Gambling Products#In Person Gambling#Gambling Disorder#Problem Gamblers#Pathological Gamblers#Operators#Problem Behavior#Tax#Solid Tax Revenue#Actual Fact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
Related
Michigan Stategamblingnews.com

iGaming, Sports Gambling Push Michigan over $1bn in Gambling Revenue

Michiganders love to gamble and, for years, the state missed out on all the revenue that it could have been earning from the gaming industry. Michigan has a few land-based casinos that have contributed to the local economy, but sports gambling and iGaming were missing from the equation. That changed this year, however, and the response has been more than significant. In less than four months, Michigan’s sports gambling and iGaming markets have reported total gross gaming revenue (GGR) of well over $1 billion.
Florida StatePosted by
Forbes

False Fears Over Florida Sports Betting Constitutionality Created A Bigger Legal Problem: A Federally-Defective Gambling Compact

One of the main selling points of the new Florida gaming compact—which gives the Seminole Tribe of Florida complete control over all legal sports betting statewide (including all bets placed on mobile devices and at licensed pari-mutuel facilities)—is that it would provide a “safe-harbor” against any constitutional challenge to sports betting under Florida Amendment 3. But is based on a false premise—that the legalization of sports betting outside of tribal lands would violate Amendment 3’s prohibition against non-voter approved “casino gambling.” This unfounded fear—stoked in various media outlets by the proponents of Amendment 3—has led the State down a more legally treacherous path: approving a compact that flouts the federal requirement that all “gaming activity” take place solely “on Indian lands.”
GamblingFingerLakes1

Which US states allow online gambling?

Are you interested in making quick money with online gambling? Before you start, make sure that this activity is allowed in your location. Online gambling is illegal in some parts of the United States. Good thing Wetten has you covered with essential information you need. Without this crucial information, you...
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

As FL considers casino expansion, advocates want to protect against ‘problem gambling’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As lawmakers gather in Tallahassee today to consider a major expansion of gambling in Florida, including the legalization of sports betting, concerns are rising that adding wagering options through mobile platforms will spur addiction, especially among young people. The compact between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe would allow residents at least 21 years […] The post As FL considers casino expansion, advocates want to protect against ‘problem gambling’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GamblingEurekAlert

Study shows online gambling soared during lockdown, especially among regular gamblers

Regular gamblers were more than six times more likely to gamble online compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research. The study, led by the University of Bristol and published today (17 May) in the Journal of Gambling Studies, showed regular male gamblers were particularly prone to gambling more often online during the public lockdown in the UK, compared to their previously reported gambling habits.
GamblingPosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL Legislature opens gambling special session by nixing possibility of online casino games statewide

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the first day of a special legislative session on gambling in Florida, a big part of the deal appears to have been taken off of the table. A draft copy of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida envisioned the possibly that in three years the parties might agree to […] The post FL Legislature opens gambling special session by nixing possibility of online casino games statewide appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gamblingctnewsjunkie.com

House Sends Sports Betting, Online Gambling Expansion To Senate

The House took the first steps Thursday to expand gambling in Connecticut. The bill they passed 122-21 formalizes the agreement announced in March between Gov. Ned Lamont, the two federally-recognized tribal nations and the Connecticut Lottery. Proponents of the bill said sports betting has been going on in Connecticut, without...
GamblingHartford Business

Lamont signs online, sports gambling legalization into law

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday signed a bill legalizing online and sports gambling in Connecticut, a move legislators have said could boost state tax revenues and casino employment. Passage of the law came after the Lamont administration reached a deal with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes that allows the...
GamblingDaily Iowan

Capping Problem Gambling in New Zealand: Report Summary

Problem gambling among New Zealanders has been known as a serious issue since the 2000s. This country mainly recognised for imposing severe regulations regarding the gambling sector has addressed this significant problem by establishing different gambling organisations and policies. In New Zealand, gambling regulations have been made under the Gambling Act 2003 and the Remote Interactive Gambling is prohibited under this Act. Gambling is controlled by the Department of Internal Affairs and all public gambling is expected to return benefits to the community.
Pennsylvania Statecdcgamingreports.com

Pennsylvania Lottery beats casinos in online gambling turf fight

The Pennsylvania Lottery scored a big court victory over its commercial gambling business cousins this week. A state judge ruled that the Lottery’s new Internet-based games do not infringe on the online games market that the state’s casino operators just paid $10 million each to enter over the past several years.
GamblingFingerLakes1

Is New Jersey the biggest market for online gambling in the US?

The USA has experienced a tumultuous relationship with gambling over the years. After scepticism dominated its attitude towards online casinos throughout the 1990s and 2000s, acceptance of the pastime has become gradually more widespread in the last 10 years. Today, all but two states allow their residents to gamble online legally.
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

LeoVegas Ventures into US Online Gambling Space

LeoVegas is set to enter the US regulated online gambling space through a partnership with casino powerhouse Caesars Entertainment, Inc., news emerged Monday. The online casino and sports betting operator announced that New Jersey would be the first stop in its US expansion as the company has recently sealed an agreement to enter the Garden State’s iGaming space with its flagship LeoVegas brand.
GamblingHartford Business

CT House votes 122-21 to legalize online gambling

Connecticut reached a tipping point in its long, complicated relationship with gambling Thursday as the House voted 122-21 for a bill that would make casino games, sports betting and lottery sales available to any adult with an internet connection. After years of false starts, the measure is the first comprehensive...