Michigan Problem Gambling Specialists Speak on Online Gambling

One of the main selling points of the new Florida gaming compact—which gives the Seminole Tribe of Florida complete control over all legal sports betting statewide (including all bets placed on mobile devices and at licensed pari-mutuel facilities)—is that it would provide a “safe-harbor” against any constitutional challenge to sports betting under Florida Amendment 3. But is based on a false premise—that the legalization of sports betting outside of tribal lands would violate Amendment 3’s prohibition against non-voter approved “casino gambling.” This unfounded fear—stoked in various media outlets by the proponents of Amendment 3—has led the State down a more legally treacherous path: approving a compact that flouts the federal requirement that all “gaming activity” take place solely “on Indian lands.”