Michigan Problem Gambling Specialists Speak on Online Gambling
As the state of Michigan continues to drive solid tax revenue from its online gambling industry, some experts have cautioned that calls to helplines are increasing. Michigan enjoys a good amount of interest in its interactive wagering market since the industry was given an official go-ahead to launch in January this year. With sports returning and betting fully licensed in the Great Lake State, problem gambling has once again been brought up as a potential issue, reflecting the findings of a study put forward by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).www.gamblingnews.com