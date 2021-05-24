newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

CAN YOU HELP? Teacher seeking former students’ letters, cards, art to surprise retiring colleague

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Brooke Jones, an educator at Lafayette Elementary in The Admiral District, is hoping for help in giving a retiring colleague a special sendoff:. Did you or your child attend Lafayette Elementary and have Amanda Miller as a first-grade teacher? After over 20 years at Lafayette Elememtary, she will be retiring. Please help us wish her a fond farewell and thank you for all of her years of teaching. Students and families, past and present, are invited to send cards, art, poems to the front office to be compiled to send as a surprise to her.

westseattleblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
State
California State
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Art#Lafayette Elementary#Students#Teaching#Poems#Cards#Lafayette Elememtary#Wish#Front Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Related
Seattle, WAseattlerefined.com

Not All Superheroes Wear Capes: Wendy Beldin

Sometimes the biggest heroes are the people who you see every single day. The "Not All Superheroes Wear Capes" contest, sponsored by Black Hills Home Services, sought to find people within your communities who were making a difference in others' lives. You responded by nominating the people you felt were...
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

White Center Schools

Monday, May 17th, 2021 Posted in King County, Metro, White Center news | No Comments ». During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for "groundbreaking" in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to ... Read more..
Kent, WASeattle Times

New Beginnings church provides vaccines to all, but focuses on Black, Kent area residents

KENT — Visitors exiting the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship were met with a round of applause and cheers from volunteers stationed throughout the building last week. Minutes before, they had received their second COVID-19 vaccine inside of the church’s spacious gym, which had been transformed into a standing vaccine clinic. Volunteer medical professionals, many of whom are members of the church, injected patients in a partitioned-off area in the back. Near the gym’s basketball hoop, dozens of people sat at least 6 feet apart to be observed for allergic reactions after receiving their vaccine.
King County, WAfederalwaymirror.com

South King Tool Library wins Green Globe award for waste reduction

When it comes to waste reduction, the South King Tool Library is setting the standard in King County, asking: why buy when you could borrow?. The South King Tool Library, 1700 S. 340th Place in Federal Way, won a Green Globe award as the leader in waste reduction and was honored by King County Executive Dow Constantine on Earth Day, April 21.