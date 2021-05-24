CAN YOU HELP? Teacher seeking former students’ letters, cards, art to surprise retiring colleague

Brooke Jones, an educator at Lafayette Elementary in The Admiral District, is hoping for help in giving a retiring colleague a special sendoff:. Did you or your child attend Lafayette Elementary and have Amanda Miller as a first-grade teacher? After over 20 years at Lafayette Elememtary, she will be retiring. Please help us wish her a fond farewell and thank you for all of her years of teaching. Students and families, past and present, are invited to send cards, art, poems to the front office to be compiled to send as a surprise to her.