A 13-year-old Grundy County girl is receiving an outpouring of support after a social media post claiming she was attacked by a classmate went viral. In a Facebook post on Monday, the sister of Charlee Funes said a girl who has repeatedly bullied her assaulted the teen in PE class last week at Gardner Grade School. The post included photos showing Charlee with scrapes and blood on her face. School officials released a statement yesterday saying the district has launched an investigation with law enforcement and took immediate action on the student who committed the misconduct. Grundy County State’s Attorney Ken Briley tells WJOL that a School Resource Officer responded to the Gardner Grade School for the incident between two female juveniles. A report was completed and forwarded to the Grundy County State’s Attorney for review for possible charges.