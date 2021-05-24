63% of Filipinos prefer American-made COVID-19 vaccines —SWS survey

This March, we commemorated the 1-year anniversary of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19’s, official United States (US) designation as a national emergency. Over the past year, lockdowns, quarantines, mask mandates, temperature screening, “ZOOM”-ing, and social distancing became part of our daily vocabularies. As of this writing, there have been ~128 million global cases and 2.6 million deaths.1 In the US, we are approaching 31 million cases and 551,000 fatalities.1 Roughly 3.4 million cases, or >1 in 10 in the US, have been in children.2 In this issue, Zhou et al. analyze 52 published case reports and series comprising 203 children to better identify risk factors for severe disease among children, with various degrees of illness upon initial presentation.3 The authors have provided preliminary data that will be valuable to frontline physicians attempting to triage children who may develop critical COVID-19 illness, and if replicated, may allow for better allocation of resources within pediatric departments and children’s hospitals—information that appears even more important in the context of past reported hospital-bed shortages that occurred during the peak of the pandemic.4.