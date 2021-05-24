newsbreak-logo
63% of Filipinos prefer American-made COVID-19 vaccines —SWS survey

By CONSUELO MARQUEZ, GMA News
gmanetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixty-three percent of Filipinos preferred to receive vaccines manufactured in the United States to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease, results from a 2021 Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll showed Monday. In the survey conducted from April 28 to May 2, 2021, SWS found that the US dominated the list...

www.gmanetwork.com
