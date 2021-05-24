WATCH: Gorgeous Berkshire Mama Bear and Adorable Cub Captured on Video

newsbreak-logo
There have been plenty of bear sightings lately. That's to be expected this time of year. Usually, we're talking about bears approaching homes or ripping through trash, destroying bird feeders and so on. Now, we're taking a little break from that. In the following video (which you can view below) which was posted by a member of The Berkshires Facebook group, we see a heart melting vision of a big, beautiful mama bear with her cub roaming around minding their own business without a care in the world.

