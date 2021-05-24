with guest Catherine Stephan

The Swiss-based ezz-thetics label was launched in 2019 by Hat Hut Records' founder, Werner X. Uehlinger, and its Revisited strand is a jazz aficionado's dream. The series is devoted to landmark avant-garde recordings from the 1960s, and ezz-thetics does more than simply reissue them. Peter Pfister, Uehlinger's longtime mastering Jedi, improves the audio quality of the discs so substantially that listening to them is, at times, almost like hearing the music anew. Among the albums in the Revisited catalogue are ones by Sun Ra Arkestra, pianist Paul Bley and saxophonists John Coltrane and Marion Brown. Here are two more treasures. One is by tenor saxophonist Albert Ayler and his paradigm-shifting trio with bassist Gary Peacock and drummer Sunny Murray. The second is by New York Contemporary Five, a short-lived all-stars-in-the-making lineup which included tenor saxophonist Archie Shepp, pocket cornetist Don Cherry and alto saxophonist John Tchicai. Both albums are important chapters in the story of the New Thing school which emerged in African American jazz in the early 1960s.