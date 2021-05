Kevin is back this week on the “Have Aloha Will Travel” podcast, and Cat is making a return of her own. Fresh off the plane from her island-hopping journey to Kauaʻi, Cat talks about what it was like traveling interisland using her vaccine passport. From getting vaccinated to waiting two weeks, inputting her information into the state’s Safe Travels website portal and bypassing airport lines—Cat leaves out no detail during this episode, and you can find all of the links discussed during the episode below.