It has been just under 10 months since Ford introduced us all to the reborn Bronco, although it certainly feels much longer than that. Fans and buyers alike have been left to wait for the production version of the 2021 Ford Bronco to hit the public roadways, and have been hit with delay after delay. And while Ford is shutting down their Michigan Assembly Plant for a few weeks at the end of May, the automaker maintains that this will not kick delivery dates down the road any further. Perhaps in an effort to quell the understandably frustrated group of SUV’s faithful, the automaker has just released some updated technical specs about the 4×4. This spreadsheet contains a ton of info, but one tidbit stands out above the rest: Ford initially underrated the horsepower and torque output of the Bronco.