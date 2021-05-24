Crypto Hedge Funds: An Investment or a Gamble?
Cryptocurrency has continued to steal the spotlight in the market. The rise of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin has opened the door for crypto hedge funds. Certain hedge funds are loading up on crypto securities. This new market continues to grow with the backing of major banks, companies and investors. But it's important to note that hedge funds are usually restricted to accredited investors. They often require higher minimum investments.